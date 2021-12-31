Many children 'left disappointed' at not being able to meet Santa at Milton Keynes shopping centre

Many children were left disappointed at not being able to visit Father Christmas at centre:mk, claim parents.

Santa's Grotto is among the many attractions which make up the popular Christmas display at Middleton Hall with a Santa Parade and Christmas light switch-on event held to mark the start of the festive period.

But while dozens of children have been able to enjoy the magical Christmas experience at centre:mk thanks to a pre-booked visit to Santa, others were left confused and in tears when told they couldn't.

The sign with the message that Santa's Grotto had sold out at least a week before Christmas

Carolyn Crawford, who has been visiting the seasonal display at Middleton Hall since the 80s, said: "I was so incensed for children coming to Milton Keynes last week, with their unsuspecting families.

"I was looking round the lovely Christmas attraction in Middleton Hall, with my niece. I’ve enjoyed looking at it over the years since the early 80s with my

own sons but was upset to hear a grandma with a four-year-old ask one of the male assistants where she could get in to see Father Christmas; his very

flat response was 'it’s full up to the end of the year.'

"I then saw on the window of the ticket office for the train rides, a sign saying exactly the same. So visitors to see the lights would have said to their

young ones, 'come on kid,s let’s go and see Father Christmas', but when they get there, oh no you can’t .

"Who organises that? People who don’t know the disappointment they're causing?

"We’re trying to keep children as happy as we can. This can’t be blamed on Covid because it’s inside a glittery area.

"Why don’t they be old fashioned and have a Father Christmas sitting up on a chair waving and ho-hoing, and have lucky dips (where

they can make their money) because I bet there have been hundreds of disappointed parents, grandparents and especially confused children,

particularly those who visited after schools broke up."