Milton Keynes city centre officially launches Christmas shopping with festive fun this week

Christmas shopping should start on November 7, according to centre:mk

The countdown to Christmas shopping begins in just two day’s time at the centre:mk.

This Thursday - November 7 – is the time to kickstart your Christmas shopping, say the centre bosses.

They are hosting a special Festive Gifting event on the day to mark the occassion, with shoppers treated to goody bags, free gifts, glasses of fizz and entertainment.

With more than 30 retailers taking part, it’s the perfect opportunity to get ahead of the festive rush, they say.

The event will take place between 3pm and 7pm, and is set to be a relaxing alternative to the flurry of busy crowds looking for Christmas Gifts, which usually starts from mid-November right up until Christmas Eve.

There will be some special offers and experiences exclusive to the event, including big discounts from retailers such as Jigsaw, H Beauty and The Perfume Shop as well as gifts with purchase and free gifts instore.

Finally after all that shopping, if you need to refuel and relax, you can visit Ned’s Noodle Bar to get 15% off.

This event comes after an action packed year of events hosted at the centre including Fashion Weekend, Handmade and Vintage Fairs, The Wedding Show, and the MK Job Shows to name just a few.

Still to come this year is the Christmas Grotto opening on November 15 during the annual Santa Parade. The grotto will this year feature Santa’s newest reindeer, Norbert, and his puppeteer elf to bring Christmas magic to children.

Keep an eye on the centre’s website here to stay up to date with what’s going on.