Muslim women's group spread some festive cheer by donating gifts to Milton Keynes charity

Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association have been able to spread some festive cheer by donating Christmas gifts to Milton Keynes charity MK ACT.

Independent fundraising meant the Milton Keynes based group was able to generously donate 49 Christmas gifts suitable for various age groups which were distributed to families to add some festive cheer over the Christmas holiday.

MK Act is a charity which focuses on aiding and supporting families that have suffered from fear and other such issues resulting from domestic abuse. It has, for more than 45 years, provided safe, emergency accommodation for those affected and their children, providing a fresh start and helping them to reintegrate into society.

Currently they are providing refuge for 28 families, including 56 children. The resilience of such persons is incomparable and the support that the charity provides for them with is vital in assisting them to move past the trauma they have endured.

A spokesman for Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association, said: "In Islam, the giving of charity is repeatedly given great importance throughout the Holy Quran. The hallmark of a true Muslim is that he should care for all of God’s creations and should comfort and support those in need.

"Not only this but Islam also gives clear instruction to safeguard and protect women in society. As such the Milton Keynes branch of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Women’s Association (AMWA), also called Lajna Ima’illah, have worked in partnership with MK Act since early 2017 to donate for various events.