Nightflix Drive-in Cinema in Milton Keynes to screen festive family movie favourites

Milton Keynes is among the drive-in cinema sites across the country which will feature festive family movie favourites in the run up to Christmas.

This year’s Nightflix schedule of Christmas classics kicks off from December 3 and features festive screenings right up to Christmas Eve at the Milton Keynes drive-in Cinema in Chaffron Way.

The films include Elf, Home Alone, It’s a Wonderful Life and Love Actually. There’s even two different takes on the Dr Suess classic with the animated version of The Grinch starring Benedict Cumberbatch in the lead green role and the live-action, and Jim Carrey starrer How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

More favourites on the bill are The Holiday, Nativity!, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Arthur Christmas, The Polar Express, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation and Jingle All The Way. Nightflix also keeps perennial discussions running about whether The Nightmare Before Christmas and Die Hard are Christmas films, with those completing the calendar of Christmas treats.

Sites will be getting fully into the Christmas spirit with trees covered in fairy lights, each offering a range of festive food and drink favourites on site alongside beloved cinema classic snacks.

NightFlix CEO Ben Stonehouse said: “As the longer nights draw in, that’s when drive-in cinema truly shines as a great way for families to come together and enjoy beloved festive favourites. Nothing beats seeing these films on the big screen surrounded by loved ones, and with comedy, action, romance and adventure on offer, there’s certain to be a festive favourite available for everyone, all enjoyed from the comfort of their own cars.”