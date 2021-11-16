Pictures: Milton Keynes turns on the Christmas lights in spectacular style with a Sugababe in tow

Milton Keynes lit up for Christmas in spectacular fashion at the weekend as hundreds turned out to see the big switch-on with entertainment from a Sugababe.

On Saturday afternoon, the lights above Central Milton Keynes were illuminated with fire displays, lasers and snow at the MyMiltonKeynes Christmas Light Switch On, outside Midsummer Place.

Entertaining the crowds with music, including a guest performance from celebrity Amelle from the Sugababes, the show was a spectacular display of talent, singing and good-old festive fun.

Local dance groups, EM Dance Coaching, the Rock Choir, and Stencil Pencil, wowed the five thousand-strong audience before it was the turn of the biggest moment of all – Father Christmas’s arrival.

With the support of the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Mohammed Khan, Santa pushed the button to illuminate Midsummer Boulevard and Midsummer Place Shopping Centre – marking the official countdown to Christmas.

With the lights officially on, the centre’s festive market opened and launched the return of letter writing to Santa, with the North Pole Post Box open for business opposite LEGO until Wednesday 15 December.

Melanie J Beck MBE, chief executive at MyMiltonKeynes said she was 'immensely proud of this year’s light switch on'.

"After another tough year it was joyful to see so many people join us outside and enjoy the event," she said.

"For just a little while we could marvel at the fantastic display of light and sound as we celebrated the start of the festive season. I think we can honestly say we rocked the sky over CMK."

Shelley Peppard, general manager at Midsummer Place added: "The centre is looking beautiful with its sparkling lights, twirling Christmas trees and glowing snowflakes. We’re thoroughly excited to welcome our visitors to the centre for shopping, food and the festive events."

For more information on Midsummer Place Shopping Centre, including late night shopping hours starting from 16 December, visit the website.

1. There were performances from local dance groups

2. Hundreds turned out to see the big switch-on

3. Santa is back after a difficult year during the pandemic

4. Those in attendance enjoyed a Christmas treat for the ears and eyes