RSPCA’s Christmas fair extravaganza returns to Milton Keynes next month to help animals in need

By Shannon Weir
Published 24th Oct 2025, 15:46 BST
The RSPCA's Christmas fair is returning to Milton Keynes next month to support animals in need. Photo: RSPCA Milton Keynes & N. Bucks Branch/Facebookplaceholder image
The RSPCA is hosting its annual Christmas fair in Milton Keynes next month to support animals in need in the city.

The event, hosted by the charity’s Milton Keynes & N. Bucks branch, will be jam-packed with festive fun and treats for you and your furry friends.

It will be held at Great Linford Memorial Hall on Saturday, November 8 from 12pm-4pm.

Money raised will go towards helping animals in need in Milton Keynes, and guests can expect a raffle, tombola, refreshments, live music and more.

Some of the popular vendors and items on offer include homemade decoupage gifts and coasters from Creations by Ali, decorated glass from The Old Mans Flower Pot Shed and doggy toys, treats and accessories by Husky Tails.

The selection of trinkets and accessories would make the perfect gifts for loved ones this Christmas.

Entrance and parking is completely free and guests are encouraged to bring the whole family and well behaved dogs on leads.

