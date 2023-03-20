News you can trust since 1981
Sorry to mention the 'C' word in spring but it's all in the name of goodwill at Milton Keynes shopping centre

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 11:18 GMT

The mention of the ‘C’ word may be controversial in spring, but a festive award has inspired calls to ramp up Christmas and community spirit in Milton Keynes all the more this season.

The team at MK shopping centre Midsummer Place recently announced the centre won an award for the 2022 Christmas Tree Festival.

The team has thanked the community for its efforts after it received the award, courtesy of Savills Property Management Marketing Conference 2023.

The success of the Christmas Tree Festival has prompted calls for organisers to sign up for this year's event.
The event was described as ‘the highlight of the Midsummer Place Christmas campaign’.The event offered 20 local organisations the chance to sponsor their own Christmas tree in return for free mall space throughout the busiest time of the year plus marketing and social support, and help a charity of their choice. A vote was cast for the three best-dressed trees, with the prize being a share of a £2,800 fundraising pot.

Its success has inspired calls for organisations to get involved once again ahead of Christmas 2023.

General manager Shelley Peppard said: “I am so proud of our team here at Midsummer Place. They all worked incredibly hard to make this event happen and it was so important to all of us that we celebrate our local businesses and charities so to receive an award like this is truly an honour. We can’t wait to start again for the 2023 Christmas Tree Festival!”

For more information on the festival, follow the centre’s social pages and visit the website for events, trends and sales details.

