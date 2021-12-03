Visit Christmas lights display to support Milton Keynes Winter Night Shelter

Residents of Boxberry Gardens in Walnut Tree, Milton Keynes, are hoping to bring some Christmas cheer with their stunning lights display and raise funds for a deserving charity.

The fundraiser initiative started during Christmas 2020 and was so successful residents are hoping to repeat it this year. Their fantastic efforts raised £6,000 for Milton Keynes Winter Night Shelter which helps support the homeless during the coldest months of the year.

Sheena Roberts said: "In 2020 some of the residents put up Christmas lights to bring a smile to anyone passing by, but before we knew it we were raising funds for the Winter Night Shelter Milton Keynes, and we raised over £6,000.

The Christmas lights display will be raising funds for the Winter Night Shelter Milton Keynes

"This year with a bit more planning we have decided again to support the same charity and hopefully break last year's total raised."

The Boxberry GardensChristmas light display has been launched this week and will be open to visit throughout December.

Cash donation buckets will available at various points of the display and clearly sign posted.though visitors can give online if they prefer here

