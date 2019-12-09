Christmasy Milton Keynes house is a delight to local schoolchildren

Houses all over Milton Keynes are aglow with Christmas lights and decorations - and we want to see them.

We asked people to send in photos of their festive homes for our readers to enjoy.

The first to be featured is the Greenleys home of Paul and Raynor Bell.

The Bell's house

Their son, also called Paul, said: "My parents have been decorating the front of their house for the about the last seven years, getting more elaborate as the years go on.

"This year, after many visitors last year, they are raising money for the National Autistic Society, as my son has autism."

Thoughtful Paul and Raynor, who live in Oxman Lane, even have a timer to switch all the lights on at 3pm because that is when children from the nearby school walk past and like to have a look.

"I would like them to be appreciated for all the hard work that they have put in," said Paul junior.

Is your house a festive wonderland? If so, email a photo for publication, together with your details, to sally.murrer@jpimedia.co.uk

