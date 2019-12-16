Church in Milton Keynes fills up with 50 Christmas trees

A Christmas tree festival held in a church has proved a sparkling success.

Rev Nick Evans opened the doors of St Peter and St Pauls's church in Newport Pagnell to more than 50 trees decorated by local organisations, groups and schools.

Santa admires the trees

"It was hugely well supported by the town and over the three days there was a constant flow of admiring folk," said Nick.

Organiser Julie Eldridge said: "There were some very special visitors amongst those enjoying the huge variety of trees. Mayor Paul Day accompanied by the mayoress Sarah spent over an hour enjoying the trees and talking to visitors, and then Santa and his elves arrived."

She added: "There was just so much talent on display in the trees provided by businesses and groups from the local community, from the wacky to the amazingly elegant.

"Comments in our visitors' book were overwhelmingly positive and it looks like the festival is set to be a part of Christmas in Newport Pagnell for years to come."

Newport Pagnell Mayor Paul Day was impressed

Photos were taken by Elly Cooper.

Some of the trees on display