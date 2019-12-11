Co-op's Christmas 'Giving Tree' brings cheer to struggling families in Milton Keynes

A caring Co-op store in Milton Keynes has joined forces with a church to launch a 'Giving Tree' scheme for people who struggle to afford Christmas.

The tree in the Newport Pagnell store is adorned with tags describing people who need cheering up over the festive season. These range from a four-year-old boy to an elderly lady.

The tree is in Newport Co-op

Customers take a tag and buy an appropriate gift for that person. They then take the gift back to the Co-op or drop it off at the nearby Uninted Reformed Church to be delivered to the recipient.

The Giving Tree is a joint initiative between the Co-op store and the Newport Pagnell United Reformed Church.