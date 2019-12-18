Coach service to operate on Christmas Day for Milton Keynes passengers

National Express has announced it is stepping up to help people who need to travel on Christmas Day.

The coach company will be running a service from Milton Keynes into London and other popular locations.

National Express coaches will be running

The only public transport operator to offer a December 25 service, they have increased their capacity by adding an extra 30,000 seats over the festive period.

Trains and local buses will not be running on Christmas Day and are offering limited services on Boxing Day. Rail services will be further disrupted by a string of engineering work projects over the festive period.

Chris Hardy, managing director of National Express UK Coach, said: “National Express is the reliable choice for travellers, not just at Christmas but all year round.

With so much rail disruption over Christmas and New Year, we’re stepping up once again to get people where they need to be by adding extra services as and where required.”

Mr Hardy said advance coach ticket sales indicate that Friday December 20, known as 'Frantic Friday', Monday December 23 and Friday December 27 are set to be the busiest days to travel over the Christmas period.

For more information on the National Express Christmas timetable visit www.nationalexpress.com.

