Competition call-out for Milton Keynes’s best risotto chefs

Budding young chefs are encouraged to put their names forward for a Young Risotto Chef of the Year competition, which takes place on November 21 in Milton Keynes.

Italian rice specialists Riso Gallo is looking for competitors aged 18 -23 years old.

Judging the Southern heat will be; Alan Paton (executive chef at Bicester Hotel Golf & Spa in Oxfordshire), Jon Appleby (head chef at the Blue Lion Restaurant in East Witton), James Peck (head chef and founder of Burnt Lemon Catering), Matthew White (director at The University Caterers Organisation), and Molly Shaher (executive of Professional Association of Catering Education).

Following the heats, eight finalists will be invited to cook for the judges on January 20, 2020, at Westminster Kingsway College, where the winner will be named the Riso Gallo Young Risotto Chef of the Year.

The winner will receive an all-expenses paid three day work experience with Jeff and Chris Galvin at the award-winning La Chapelle, London.

The runner-up will win a three-day cooking experience with executive chef Danilo Cortellini at The Italian Embassy in London.

Both winners will also visit the Riso Gallo rice mill in Italy, to understand more about how the rice is grown and produced.

Entrants are asked to send a recipe and image of their risotto and say why they believe winning will enhance their catering career. Entry closing date is October 31.

To enter visit www.youngrisottochef.com