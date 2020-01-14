Cops sell off Harry Potter wands and other stolen bargains on eBay site in Milton Keynes

Two stolen Harry Potter wands and a haul of jewellery were among the items sold off this week by police on their eBay site based Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley force used eBay to flog unclaimed items recovered from criminals and items used as evidence.

A job lot of jewellery is up for grabs

The bargains this week ranged from the boxed Harry Potter and Voldemort wands, which fetched £25, t a collection of music stands, still up for grabs for 99p, and a bundle of necklaces and rings at no minimum bid.

Other items currently being sold include a large bundle of Kiehl's skin care products, a bundle of rings and necklaces, a job lot of tools and copper piping, bottles of aftershave, several bikes, a few pairs of trainers and someold aeroplane albums.

All the items must be collected in person from the force's eBay base in Milton Keynes.

A police spokesman said: “This eBay site is used to allow for the disposal of property that has come into our possession. Property comes to us from various locations across the Force whether it be found property which is usually handed in at the front counters or by way of evidential property which is property seized during the course of an investigation. Evidential property is booked in and held in the Evidence Management Unit at the relevant station whilst the investigation is carried out.”

The wands sold quickly

He added: “Once all enquiries are completed a decision is then made as to how best to handle the property. Where possible we always try to return property however there are times when this is not possible or appropriate or items are not collected. A decision is then made as to whether it is suitable destruction, donation or can go to auction.”

The funds raised through eBay go into the Police Property Act Fund for donation to charity

You can view Thames Valley Police eBay listings here.