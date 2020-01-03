Customers hoping to take on Veganuary challenge in Milton Keynes urged NOT to eat these products

Vegans in Milton Keynes are being urged to NOT eat the following products due to incorrect labelling.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) is urgently recalling two products which it says may be unsafe to eat.

THIS Isn't Chicken Sea-Salt & Black Pepper pieces

THIS UK is recalling THIS Isn’t Chicken Plant-Based Sea-Salt & Black Pepper Pieces and THIS Isn’t Chicken Plant-Based Tikka Pieces.

They both have a use-by date of December 2020 instead on January 6 and January 8, 2020.

The pack sizes are 140g and 190g with batch code numbers 9352, 9350 and 9352.

The FSA said: "If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund."