Eating out: The Wavendon Arms Milton Keynes review

If you fancy a bit of fine dining with some trendy decor try the new-look Wavendon Arms in Milton Keynes.

Too often you come away from a restaurant and the experience is instantly forgettable, the atmosphere isn’t great or the food not up to scratch.

That was not the case at The Wavendon Arms. The first thing that struck me on a busy press night was finding a plethora of luxe details. Marble, brass, and velvet are teamed with sumptuous dark tones which brought a fantastic atmosphere to the new-look restaurant.

After being shown in the 'gin garden' just around the corner from the dining room we were offered an array of cocktails, including some delightful takes on the classics. Ideal for a drink or two before your meal.

The first we tried was the Junglebird, which packed a fruity punch with gold rum, campari pinapple and lime. Definitely worth a try.

Cosmo Twist was also a hit with a tangy combination of gin, elderflower, lime and cranberry.

It wasn't long before we were taken to the vibrant main restaurant which was slightly lighter, thanks to overhead skylights, but no less gorgeous .

Now to the most important part. The grub. Always a tough task to pick what you want but the Wavendon's exciting menu, full of mouthwatering ingredients, was a challenge.

The food certainly lives up to the decor but however we did experience a few issues.

Their large range of small plates, designed for sharing, make the perfect start to dinner and are irresistible as an impromptu bite to eat.

From left, Junglebird, Cosmo Twist and Caribbean Punch

My personal choice was the seared, wild, Atlantic scallops with lobster & crab bonbons. Impossible to miss when scouring through the menu, and certianly didn't let me down.

The scallops I must say were perfectly cooked with a delicate flavour, and was accompanied with a wonderful pea and truffle oil veloute. Which most importantly didn't overpower the dish.

In stark contract but another delight from the opening course was the flavourful and spiced lamb koftas, served with a korma sauce.

But the fly in the ointment was unfortunately was the speed of service...

Seared Atlantic Scallops

However, it was 9.45 before our starters arrived. Which considering we got there not long after 8 was a long time to wait. We were so hungry by the time the food arrived, we inhaled it.

For my main I have beautifully cooked Sea Bass Fillet with tender octopus and tomato and lemon aioli.

It was an absolutely delicious dish and the octopus was tender, which is just what you want. Nothing worse than an overcooked and rubber specimen.

We did consider having a dessert, as there were some very tempting options on the menu. However by this time it was past 11 o’clock. We reluctantly decided to call it a night, as we didn’t think our digestive systems could take it.

We really enjoyed our evening at the Wavendon Arms, and the food, when it finally arrived, was all absolutely delicious.

You can book a table at the new-look Wavendon Arms here

Spiced Lamb Koftas

Sea Bass Fillet with Octopus

