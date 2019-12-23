Entire Milton Keynes street joins forces for awe-inspiring Christmas display

A quiet cul de sac in Milton Keynes has achieved global fame for its incredible display of Christmas lights.

Every household in Kennington Close in Newport Pagnell has gone all out with lights and decorations and even artificial snowfalls to raise money for charity.

A quiet cul de sac in Milton Keynes has achieved global fame for its incredible display of Christmas lights.

The displays are linked together with lights across the cul de sac and along the garden fences.

The resulting effect is like walking onto a festive filmset, say visitors, who have shared their photos all over the world.

“I have never seen anything like it in my life,” said one visitor. “Everybody is talking about it and talking photographs. The pictures are being shared on social media and gathering likes from all over the world.”

The residents even organised a visit from Santa on Saturday night. They have also serve refreshments at certain times and invite carol singers to perform.

The Kennington Close display

Collection boxes have been installed to gather donations for Willen Hospice and Age UK Milton Keynes.

Last year's Kennington Close display raised more than £5,000.

A spokesman for the cul de sac said: “Our lights are all installed, managed and operated by the residents of Kennington Close. They all buy their own lights, use their own electricity and give their time every year to put on this display to delight children and adults alike, all in aid of two wonderful charities that are very close to the resident’s hearts.”

The lights are switched on at 4.30pm every day in December. The snow machine will operate on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve, weather permitting.

A quiet cul de sac in Milton Keynes has achieved global fame for its incredible display of Christmas lights.

You can read more about the display on the residents' Facebook page called Kennington Close Christmas Lights.

The Kennington Close display

The Kennington Close display