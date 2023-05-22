Expert advice on how to keep your house cool during the heatwave

With a heatwave predicted to hit the UK this week, homeowners are moving quickly to lock out warm temperatures from the home to encourage a more comfortable indoor temperature.

Searches for ‘how to keep my home cool’ peaked last July in the wake of uncharacteristically warm weather across the country. Here, experts offer their top tips to keep the heat out of your home this summer.

John Bowden, Head of Sustainability at Keepmoat, a major UK homebuilder, comments: “The UK’s old housing stock is very inefficient. For example, the average older home has an energy rating of EPC C – with energy costs of almost £5,000 depending on use.

“New build homes on the other hand are built with energy efficiency and sustainability in mind. They could be as much as £2,000 cheaper on heating, lighting and hot water costs.

“If you’re in an older home, you could find savings through installing high-quality insulation and a modern and efficient boiler, or smaller additions such as thermal blinds. In many new homes, you may find features such as these were installed before you moved in.”

Thermal blinds

It may come as a surprise, but thermal blinds have just as much of a role to play in the summer as they do in winter. The insulating layer built into the fabric means that they can reflect heat entering windows as well as preventing heat loss during the colder months, making them a worthy investment year round in the face of more recent weather activity and extreme events.

Oliver Hudson, blinds expert at BlindsbyPost, says: “You can check how much you can save by installing thermal blinds with our online calculator as it makes a huge difference to household bills - potentially up to £288 a year depending on the blind type and fit.

“Thermally backed blinds are just as important in summer as in the winter, but many people overlook this benefit and believe they are only an effective way of maintaining a comfortable temperature in the winter time. This is not true, and as we head into summer we expect to see more people enjoying the benefits of these kinds of products to avoid using energy to power products like fans and air conditioning units which will now prove to be astronomically expensive.”

Close windows and doors

While throwing open the doors and windows might seem like a natural way to enjoy the summer air, if the outside temperature is higher than the room temperature it’s a recipe for a warm home. In the same way opening the window in winter will allow the heat to escape, experts say that opening the windows in a heatwave will let heat in and warm up your home.

Dr Andrew Shea, a senior lecturer in building physics in the University of Bath’s department of architecture and civil engineering, says: “If it’s cooler inside than out, you should keep your windows closed. It’s easy to imagine that flinging your windows wide might invite some hint of a cool and pleasant breeze, but you’ll just be bringing warm air in and making your living space even hotter.”

Cook al fresco!

Take your kitchen outdoors if planning a hot meal to avoid excessive heat lingering indoors.

Nationally recognised grill brand George Foreman’s Katie Holland says: “During a heatwave, cooking indoors can be an unpleasant experience as it increases the temperature of your home, and we recommend embracing alfresco dining for a comfortable and enjoyable cooking experience. Cooking on a barbeque can also further enhance the taste of your food, adding a unique smoky flavour to your dishes.

“For those with limited outdoor space, the George Foreman Premium Toolbox Barbeque is the ideal portable cooking companion, providing an authentic barbequing experience to cook up the ultimate summer feast without filling the kitchen with unnecessary warmth. Or for people with no garden space or balconies the George Foreman Indoor Outdoor BBQ Grill could be the perfect answer providing an authentic BBQ experience without the need for gas or charcoal.”