Extravagant Milton Keynes families needed for BBC's Shop Well For Less show

BBC's Shop Well For Less show is looking for people from Milton Keynes who can't stop splashing the cash.

They have just commissioned a fifth series for the popular consumer and lifestyle TV show and need local families to take part.

Steph McGovern and Alex Jones

The ideal candidates should be willing to learn how to shop savvy while maintaining the lifestyle they want.

“Whether you lack time to search for bargains, feel under pressure to buy named

brands or need help planning and saving for a big event, the team from ‘Shop Well For Less?’ can help families to save as they shop,” said a spokesman for the show.

In the previous four series, Steph McGovern and Alex Jones have shown families and households how to shop smartly and cut out unnecessary costs through practical shopping advice and clever money saving tips.

To find out more information visit: www.facebook.com/ShopWellForLess or to apply for the show, call: 0117 970 7673 or email Shopwell@rdftelevision.com