Families can make their own Stacey Solomon-style Christmas cards at Milton Keynes store

Families in Milton Keynes can make their own personalised celebrity-style Christmas cards at a popular card shop this weekend.

The Card Factory at centre:mk is running a special Photocard service this weekend with a pop-up festive photoshoot.

Card Factory

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have helped launch the new service and have even shared their own designs.

Their card captures the whole family, including baby Rex, clad in matching Christmas knit in front of a Christmas tree.

Stacey said: “As a family, we feel it’s so important to mark Christmas with a beautiful card to our loved ones, so to have our very own family portrait to make this year’s super special has been just amazing.

“The Card Factory Festive Family Photocard service is so fun and convenient - I hope everyone loves our card as much as we do and pops in store or visit the Card Factory website to make their own!”

Customers will be able to choose from an array of photo backgrounds and festive props before having their portrait taken by a professional photographer.

Each family Christmas card is finished with a personalised message before the finished product is sent first class to the customer’s home, free of charge.

For those unable to make it into a participating store, the service will be also be available online with the full range of background and themes.

Cheryl Strange, regional manager, said: “We have seen a rise year-on-year of demand for personalised Christmas cards so we thought - why not take it one step further? We hope customers in Milton Keynes will love the Family Festive Photocard service as much as we do, and that it will help to make Christmas extra special this year.”

The service is priced at £10 for 10 cards.