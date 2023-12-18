“Open spaces and play areas are so important for our children and young people as they boost physical and mental health”

Thirty play parks across Milton Keynes are set to be improved by the city council.

Milton Keynes City Council’s landscaping team has started work on repairing and revamping the play parks, which will range from small play areas nestled within housing estates, to larger family parks.

The works will include general fixes and refurbishment, deep cleaning, painting, and landscaping.

The project is set to be complete by the summer of 2024 and play areas in Galley Hill, Beanhill, Bradville, Willen Park, Downs Barn and Heelands are among those receiving a makeover.

Cllr Jenny Wilson-Marklew, Labour Progressive Alliance cabinet member for public realm, said: “Milton Keynes City Council recognises just how important play parks are for the wellbeing of local families, and that’s why we’re investing extra funding to improve play areas in need of some TLC.

“We’re continuing to build new play areas across the city, with another coming to Crownhill soon, but it’s equally important we look after our older play areas too.

“There are hundreds of play parks in Milton Keynes so this is a large-scale operation, but each of these refurbishment works will make a real difference to families that use them.”

Lib Dem Cllr Marie Bradburn, who represents Bradwell Ward, added: “Open spaces and play areas are so important for our children and young people as they boost physical and mental health. They also provide free recreational activities, which is especially important when families are really feeling the crunch. I look forward to seeing the revamped play area in Heelands when the works are complete.”

Over the past year, the city council has opened several play parks including a space-themed play park in the Lakes Estate and large play area complete with zipwire in Oakhill.