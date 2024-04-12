Ap-paws for pup-ular canine cartoon guest at Milton Keynes' Midsummer Place

By The Newsroom
Published 12th Apr 2024, 11:00 BST
There was lots of ap-paws when canine cartoon hero made a guest appearance in Milton Keynes.

Midsummer Place welcomed Chase from popular kids cartoon Paw Patrol.

Dozens of families gathered at the centre to meet the larger-than-life character, at the free Easter event.

Last week, another pup-ular TV personality came to Midsummer Place in the form of Bluey, which saw excited fans queue up for a photo.

Visit the centre website for information on events.

