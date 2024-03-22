Don’t miss out on FREE activities for children and young people in Milton Keynes this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A programme of free activity sessions and food is being provided to help families with children in receipt of benefit-related free school meals during the Easter school holidays.

A huge range of indoor and outside activities will be on offer between April 8 and April 11, including egg hunts to film making, gymnastics, team sports and baking. There’s even the opportunity to visit Gulliver’s Land, ZSL Whipsnade or Petite Ponies, where children can spend time with a variety of animals.

The full programme of more than 8,200 individual sessions, developed and funded by Milton City Council, is now available to view online.

Cllr Zoe Nolan with Kelly who runs Petite Ponies just outside Milton Keynes - one of many providers involved in the City Council’s spring activity week and offer dedicated experiences for children with special educational needs

Eligible families can browse the programme and contact their chosen providers via the online booking system. Most of the activities are four-hour sessions and include nutritious, healthy meals. All providers will be able to cater their events for young people with special educational needs or disabilities.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families, said: “Our Easter programme has something special for children of all ages, as we want to help families who might be struggling over the school holidays. There are loads of exciting activities and our online booking system makes it easy to get involved. A big thank you to our local providers who have worked with us to develop safe and engaging sessions for our young people.”

The City Council is working with 25 local clubs, schools, charities and organisations to provide the activities alongside events offered by its own Children and Family Centres and Music Hub.