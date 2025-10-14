Foster parents from Milton Keynes win national award for changing the lives of children

A couple from Milton Keynes have won Foster Carer of the Year at the National Children and Young People Awards.

Amanda and David Eyeington have been fostering with Orange Grove Foster Care in Milton Keynes for the last 14 years, maintaining lasting relationships with many of the children they’ve cared for.

The awards recognised the couple for their dedication and perseverance in changing the lives of children and young people.

Their nomination highlighted how they ‘immerse all those they care for in a loving, kind and incredibly supportive environment’, and praised the outcomes they achieve for those in their care.

Mrs Eyeington said: “From when we first got married we have had many people live with us, lodgers and people in need. Fostering felt an extension of this as our children began to leave home giving us spare bedrooms. I hate an empty house.

“We had a fantastic evening at the awards and it was amazing to see so many organisations committed to improving the lives of children and young people. It was great to see foster carers recognised within this on a national level.

“Fostering is challenging and not an easy role. I can’t imagine doing anything different. I love working with children, young people and their families. I see it as being a small part in helping to support, change and influence lives. We don’t always see the effect of what we put in. I would recommend fostering, it is a life changing role.”

The Eyeingtons are currently caring for a child with Down’s Syndrome, who through their ongoing commitment, is fully embedded in both his birth and foster families.

Their award nomination celebrated how their foster child’s birth family have become an extended part of the Eyeington household, providing the child with the best of both.

Erica Eversfield is the registered manager at Orange Grove and has worked closely with the Eyeingtons over the years. When nominating them for this award, she said: “ Mandy and Dave have a wonderfully warm and engaging personality, which they have drawn on throughout their time fostering. They have always shown patience, trust, understanding and provided consistency for children.

“They have been instrumental in supporting family time providing positive direction, whilst nurturing the child’s needs for a reflective experience of family life. Embracing the child’s family within their own to provide a sense of belonging to both.

“They have a unique secret recipe which they bring, this is built from their own life experiences, qualities and attributes that mixed together make them a truly exceptional couple that children who live with them, love them and want to stay and that I was extremely proud to put forward for this award.”

The Children and Young People Awards ceremony was a black-tie event held at the ICC in Birmingham. The elegant ceremony celebrated remarkable professionals, teams and foster parents making a difference to children and young people in care.

The Orange Grove team hopes that by shining a light on the power of foster parents like the Eyeingtons, it will encourage more people to consider opening their homes to some of the 410 children in care in Milton Keynes.

For more information on the agency or becoming a foster parent visit the Orange Grove Foster Care website or call 0800 369 8513.