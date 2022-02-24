Fun activities lined up for children of all ages this half term in Milton Keynes

If you're looking to keep the children amused this half term look no further than MK Gallery which has a range of fun activities lined up.

They include family workshops led by artist and illustrator Jonny Clapham which will get the whole family inspired to create cartoon characters out of everyday objects and materials. The first of these, a Creative Family Workshop, will be held on Saturday, February 26 from 12pm- 4pm. The one-hour sessions are free but you will need to pre book.

> Calling all budding photographers. To celebrate its Ingrid Pollard, and Vivian Maier exhibitions MK Gallery is launching Young Photographer a competition for children and young people aged from four to 19 who live in or go to school in Milton Keynes.

MK Gallery is launching Young Photographer a competition for children and young people aged from four to 19 who live in or go to school in Milton Keynes.

There is an exciting programme of workshops throughout May to inspire children and help them develop their photographic skills. All short-listed entries will be shown in an exhibition in MK Gallery’s Project Space in July. Email [email protected] to find out more or see details here> Milton Keynes based artist Katie Fields will be hosting free workshops every weekend in March as part of Resource Room in MK Gallery’s Project Space. Artists, families, and young people can drop by to learn a craft, create artwork, or collect materials and ideas to get creative at home. Resource Room, from March 5-27

> Every Saturday and Sunday 11am- 5pm. Free entry for families that enjoy exploring the great outdoors; from April to June you can pick up a Bramble Ramble pack from MK Gallery. Developed by Outside In Theatre Company in partnership with MK Gallery and The Parks Trust, Bramble Ramble is a free interactive audio walk that takes families on a magical journey into the park. Bramble Ramble packs are available from Friday 8 April – Sunday 5 June. Free. Suitable for 4-8 - year-olds.

> Don’t forget that every Tuesday during term time MK Gallery’s Start the Art sessions are a fantastic way for parents and carers with pre-school children and babies to meet up and enjoy a range of playful and creative activities with their little ones. Older children aged from Year 1 upwards can take part in Art Club, a hub of creativity where they are supported by artists to explore new techniques, develop skills, and play with different materials to expand their creativity.

> Every Tuesday during term time: Start the Art 10am, 11am and 12pm £6 (child and adult) £2 per additional adult of child. Art Club 5-7 (Key Stage 1) 4pm to 5.15pm, 7-11 (Key Stage 2) 5.30pm-6.45pm MK Gallery also has a range of artist-led sensory tours for families to explore their exhibitions. Child Tours are for families with children with additional needs, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and profound and multiple learning disabilities (PMLD).

A Creative Family Workshop will be held this Saturday, February 26 from 12pm- 4pm. The one hour sessions are free but you will need to pre book.

> Toddle Tours are for families with little ones aged five years and under. These tours explore the sensory qualities of the latest exhibition, with lots of interactive elements including music, play and dress-up. Breakout spaces are provided. Saturday 23 April and Saturday 28 May Toddle Tours 10.30am, Child Tours 11.30am (40 mins each) £5 per family

> Don’t forget MK Gallery has its own cinema showing up to date children’s film as well as classic family favourites throughout the year. Film buffs can book their tickets online, as well as drinks and snacks, before taking the big, bright yellow lift to the Sky Room.