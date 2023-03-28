Gulliver’s Land in Milton Keynes is set for an Easter makeover this April.

The theme park will be transformed from April 1 to 23, with a host of ‘eggcellent’ Easter and sweet-treat-themed attractions on offer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Visitors can walk through an interactive Candy Forest, complete with Lollipop Trees and Colossal Candy Canes, and take some Sweet Selfies along the way.

Gulliver's Land is preparing for a bumper-packed Easter.

The Easter Bunny will also be making special appearances and visitors can take part in family games and attractions.

And, well-loved bunny Bing and carer Flop, stars of the popular TV programme Bing, will also be making special appearances across the resort, as well as hosting meet and greets with young fans and their families.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resort director Sue Conway said: “April is going to be truly spectacular here at Gulliver’s Land, with so many sweet-themed experiences on offer for our guests to enjoy.

“From exploring our Candy Forest to snapping sweet selfies throughout the park, there’s no better way to make magical memories this Easter.”

Visitors can also make the most of their visit and enjoy ‘sweet dreams’ with a stay at the Gulliver’s Meadow Campsite.

The Spring Spectacular 2023 is part of Gulliver’s Theme Park Resorts’ year of celebration, marking the family-run company’s 45th anniversary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The business was founded in 1978 by Ray Philips and his late wife Hilary, who opened the family’s first theme park, Gulliver’s Kingdom in Matlock Bath.