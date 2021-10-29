Little swimmers in Milton Keynes raise £24,000 for baby loss charity

Babies, toddlers and pre-schoolers across Milton Keynes have raised £24,000 by taking part in a Splashathon a for a baby loss charity.

The little swimmers, dressed as their favourite superheroes, took to the water to raise money for Tommy’s, a baby loss prevention charity that raises funds to research why pregnancy goes wrong, as well as guide families through all stages of pregnancy.

Tommy’s also provide support to those who have sadly lost babies. Since Water Babies first started fundraising for Tommy’s in 2006, £4,760,000 has been raised.

Making waves were Claire Hillsdon, Samuel Durrant with Lara and Kimberley Milbourn

Splashathon is an event that takes place every other year and has changed both in theme and size since it began. The last Splashathon in 2019 saw the little swimmers dress up as pirates and princesses. Despite the hardship of the last 20 months for everyone, the combinations of eye-patches and tiaras and this year’s capes and underpants has meant the Milton Keynes region has raised over £53,000 during the last two Splashathon fundraisers. The national total raised during Splashathon this year was £760,000.

The money raised will go to a miscarriage clinic in Warwickshire, enabling them to continue valuable research into why miscarriages happen and preventing them from taking place.

Tamsin Brewis, director of Water Babies Bucks and Beds,said: “We’re so proud of our little swimmers and thankful to everyone who’s helped the cause. Tommy’s is a fantastic charity, and we’re so happy to support them and the incredible work they do. Losing a baby causes so much hurt and often confusion but I’ve heard so many stories about the amazing staff at Tommy’s helping families come through their hardest days.

“To know that it’s the smiles and laughs of our babies and toddlers that will help to counter the hurt that many experience, it just makes this extra special to us and gives everyone who donated and took part such a great feeling.

Joseph and Libby Gassor

“The babies this year looked particularly cute and we’re already looking forward to having them back swimming with us throughout the year. I want to say a massive thank you to everyone who was involved in making this Splashathon such a massive success! The happiness of a child doing what it can to help the absence of another is truly something amazing.”

This year’s Splashathon may be all over, but there is still time to donate. To help Tamsin’s Water Babies total for Tommy’s charity, visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/WaterBabiesBucksandBedsBigWishes.

If you’d like to learn more about Water Babies, visit www.waterbabies.co.uk