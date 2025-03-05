Milton Keynes charity launches Easter Eggstravaganza for the 11th year - and needs your help

By Sally Murrer
Published 5th Mar 2025, 11:48 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 13:21 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The city’s Henry Allen Trust charity has this week launched its annual Easter Egg Appeal and is appealing for the public to join in.

The highly successful Trust was founded in memory of four-year-old Henry Allen who lost his battle with Stage 4 Neuroblastoma, a high risk childhoos cancer, in 2013.

His parents set up the trust to bring happiness to other young cancer patients and their families going through the same ordeal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They provide treats and wishes, financial assistance and emotional support as well as holding a monthly groups where families come together to enjoy quality time with each other and share their experiences.

The Henry Allen Trust helps children everywhere in memory of little Henry, who died of childhood cancer at the age of fourThe Henry Allen Trust helps children everywhere in memory of little Henry, who died of childhood cancer at the age of four
The Henry Allen Trust helps children everywhere in memory of little Henry, who died of childhood cancer at the age of four

The Trust also work with hospitals, providing care packs, toys, arts and crafts, ward visits and even specialised equipment for the young patients to spread “‘Henry’s Happiness”.

The Easter Eggstravaganza will see chocolate eggs, Easter confectionary, cuddly bunny toys and Easter games and crafts donated to the hospital toy packs.

Local people are urged to donate what they can to help, ideally getting their school, workplace, supermarket, club or shop involved. A special Amazon wish list has been set up to make this an easy process. You can access the list here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Team Henry is also appealing for people willing to be collection point for the Easter donations. Details are on The Henry Allen Trust website here.

“With your help Team Henry will put smiles on children’s faces and create some magical memories with your donations this Easter time,” said a spokesperson for the charity.

Related topics:Milton Keynes
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice