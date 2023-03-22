Milton Keynes City Council gets into the Easter holiday spirit with host of free activities and food

Spring is well and truly in the air in Milton Keynes.

Free activity sessions and food during the Easter holidays are being organised by MK City Council to help families with children in receipt of free school meals.

Between April 3 and 6, a range of indoor and outside activities will be on offer, from egg hunts to cinema trips, adventure golf, team sports and baking. There’s even an opportunity to visit to MK’s only pig sanctuary.

Cllr Zoe Nolan with staff and volunteers at Curly Tails Pig Sanctuary.

The full activity programme of more than 7,000 individual sessions, developed and funded by the council, is available to view online.

Eligible families should contact providers to make a booking, using the details in the programme. Most of the activities are four-hour sessions and include nutritious, healthy meals. Event providers can cater their events for young people with special educational needs or disabilities.

Cllr Zoe Nolan, Cabinet Member for Children and Families

, said: “Once again we’ve worked with local organisations to put on a programme with something special for children of all ages, as we want to help families who might be struggling over the school holidays.

“The spring programme is packed full of exciting activities and our new online booking system makes it even easier to get involved.”

The city council is working with 40 clubs, schools, charities and organisations to provide the activities alongside events offered by its own Children and Family Centres and Music Hub.

