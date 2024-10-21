Milton Keynes College to hold special holiday club for tech-crazy children this half term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A half-term holiday club for children eager to make robots and practise coding is to be held at MK College.

It is open to youngsters aged from eight to 16 and will take place at the college’s Bletchley Campus.

The sessions cost £25 a day and include a hot lunch and snacks.

They’re being run from Tuesday to Thursday,

Tech-crazy children will have great fun at the MK College holiday club this half term

The sessions are open to all and will include a hot lunch and snacks throughout the day.

They’re being run from Tuesday to Thursday, October 29th to 31st, and will give young people the chance to get their hands on some of the cutting-edge equipment at the South Central Institute for Technology.

Tuesday will see them learn how to code. They can put those newly-learnt skills into practice using Sphero Balls, programmable round robots which are loads of fun, and Lego Spikes; the codable version of the universally popular building toy.

Wednesday’s theme will be a construction challenge and Thursday will have a robot theme.

Organiser Bianca Luttman said: “These events are always really popular and the children that come have great fun learning.. We know it can be tough over half-term for working parents, and they know that if they leave their children with us, they’ll be safe and happy, and picking up some new skills too.”

Sessions cost £25 per day. To find out more and book, contact [email protected] or book directly here.