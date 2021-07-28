Milton Keynes family living in fear after snakes slither into their home

Snakes alive, one of the reptiles wedged under the patio door

A family say they are living in fear after being invaded by snakes.

They say are concerned for the safety of their young children after spotting three snakes at their home in Willen in less than 48 hours.

They first saw a snake in the garden, then found a snake wedged underneath the patio door and one on the driveway.

The family, who moved to Willen in July last year, said: "We have young kids and we hardly go outdoors now.

"The RSPCA is unhelpful, so is the council and pest control. Apparently these animals are protected but they are now making us live in utter fear.

"We've spotted snakes around our house three times in less than 48 hours. First it was in the garden, then the back patio door stuck underneath, then the front driveway.

"We then found a frog in our downstairs toilet…all in less than three days. When we moved we did some extensive works to the house and are not sure if there are any gaps that these animals are finding way into our home."/

The Parks Trust, however suggests the snakes are harmless grass snakes and nothing to be worried about.

Its wildlife blog states: "Each spring The Parks Trust receives reports of sightings of what people believe are adders. Usually these reports come from people concerned for the safety of their young children or pets and fear they may get bitten.

"In Milton Keynes we have two reptile species which could be mistaken for an adder, the UK's only venomous snake.

"The grass snake is the UK's largest snake and the most common species in England. They can measure more than one metre in length and look quite alarming. However they have no teeth and are non-venomous.

"All UK reptiles are protected by law and it is an offence to kill them."

Jason Tuleston, manager at Wriggles pet service in Milton Keynes, said: "It's not unusual to find snakes in the garden, but they are harmless and should be treated like all other wildlife.

"They won't harm you but are just looking for somewhere dark and comfortable to hide.