Milton Keynes parks host free summer holiday fun sessions for kids

Summer holidays in Milton Keynes mean a jam-packed programme of free family fun in the city’s parks.

There’s plenty happening across the city’s parks this summer to keep everyone entertained – come rain or shine – saysThe Parks Trust.

Get immersed in local nature at Howe Park Wood Open Mornings every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 29 July until 28 August, 9.30am-12.30pm. Plan multiple visits to make the most of a different theme each week – learning about Mammals, Conservation & Biodiversity, winged wildlife, and Minibeasts.

At the Howe Park Wood Open Mornings, enjoy the oasis of a designated Site of Special Scientific Interest, with free access to experts and artefacts in the Education Centre, nature-themed challenges, and self-guided trails. There are also some sessions offering bookable low-cost activities like Nature Craft and Bug Hunting.

There's so much for children to do in city parks this summer

Hosted in a different park each week Parkland Play sessions are brimming with family fun, from lawn games and sports equipment to bubble machines, a sensory tent and lots more! Play outdoors, learn how to stay safe in MK’s parks, or go on a bug hunting adventure on selected dates throughout August!

Parkland Play sessions run 12–3pm, with face painting, crafts, soft play equipment, sensory experiences and more. The sessions will pop up in Oakgrove playpark on 6 August, Caldecotte Lake on 13 August, Stanton Low Park on 20 August, and Fairfields on 27 August.

The whole family can take a trip back in time on 16 August, as Roman Day returns to Bancroft Roman Villa in North Loughton Valley Park. Set in MK’s most extensive excavation site of Roman settlements, visitors will be immersed in Roman life between 12-4pm. Unearth archaeology with a guided tour of Bancroft Villa ruins and take part in themed crafts and activities – from mosaic making to catapult firing! Plus, meet Time Tutors’ Roman Soldier and Roman Woman to learn all about their way of life.

Summer holidays are the perfect opportunity to try the Alphabet Trail at Great Linford Manor Park. An ideal activity for curious explorers, letters of the alphabet are located around the park and can be found on yellow plaques on both sides of the canal. Each plaque tells a story of the park's heritage, both historic and natural. Why not download this handy activity pack and make the most of your visit?

Parks and Ride events continue across the summer holidays, the perfect way to embrace the fresh air and get some exercise for the whole family! Join other cyclists at this fun, family-friendly event and explore the great outdoors at Floodplain Forest on 27 July and Ouzel Valley Park on 31 August.

The Parks Trust’s Community Engagement Vehicle (CEV) will be appearing in different spots across the city throughout the summer too to help residents find out more about the different types of work the Parks Trust does. Their staff and volunteers will be happy to answer your questions at the following locations:

Willen Lake on Thursday 10 July, 10am-1pm

Stanton Low on Wednesday 23 July, 10am-1pm

Caldecotte Lake on Friday 8 August 11am–4pm

Finally, the Inclusive Strolls series offers a light introduction to the city’s green spaces each month, giving residents the confidence to explore more of their local parks. Suitable for all ages and abilities, and free to join, explore the interesting features and wildlife of Furzton Lake on 5 August.

Julie Dawes, Events and Community Engagement Manager at The Parks Trust says “We can’t wait for another summer packed with fun and adventure in MK’s Parks, featuring loads of family-friendly events and activities to keep everyone entertained!”

Milton Keynes has almost 50 different parks to explore, and plenty of events and activities too! If you’re looking for an outdoor adventure this summer, head to theparkstrust.com/events