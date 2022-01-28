Plans under way for a fantastic free day of play for children in Milton Keynes

Plans are under way for a fantastic free day of play this summer with the return of MK Playday.

MK Playday, which is back after being postponed for the last two years, will be held on Wednesday, August 3, between 11am-4pm and offer a variety of family focused activities.

Some highlights from previous years included woodland play, water slip and slides, fun fair rides and an open air cinema.

Held each year in Campbell Park, MK Playday provides fun, free accessible activities for all children, young people and their families as part of the nationally recognised Playday. The event celebrates children’s right to play and highlights the importance of play in children’s lives.

MK Playday has also been supported over the years by local organisations such as Milton Keynes Council, MK Play Association, MK Dons Sport & Education Trust, The Parks Trust and Woughton Community Council whose involvement contributed significantly to the success of the event.

Last held in 2019 MK Playday was attended by more than 8,000 people. To again help make this day a huge success, the organising committee are looking for local organisations to support the event, whether through volunteering to help on the day, or financial contributions.

They are also looking for sponsors to help ensure MK Playday is enjoyed by as many children from across the city as possible.