School classrooms to be converted to free nurseries for babies over 9 months old in Milton Keynes

More working parents across MK can benefit from free childcare as three school receive cash to turn classrooms into nurseries.

They are among the first to benefit from Labour’s expansion of school-based nurseries, giving children the best start in life and preparing them for school.

The Government-funded childcare expansion will save working parents up to £7,500 a year starting this September.

They will receive 30 hours of government-funded childcare per week, starting from when their child is nine months old until they begins school

Spare classrooms at three Milton Keynes schools are to be converted to nurseries to provide more free childcare

And the new nurseries will help create the extra spaces needed for the scheme, say MPs.

The first schools to create new childcare places in MK are Holmwood School on Great Holm, St Mary and St Giles Church of England School in Stony Stratford and Wyvern School in Wolverton.

They are among a list of schools nationally that will create up to 6,000 new childcare places across the country, tackling childcare shortages in underserved areas.

Classrooms in the schools will be transformed into “top-quality” early years spaces to provide, an average of 20 additional childcare place apiece, say city MPs

“These changes will mean that more families will have access to high-quality childcare, ensuring that their children can have the best possible start in life,” they say.

The announcement comes alongside the rollout of breakfast clubs in primary schools, with 750 schools launching later this month, saving families an extra £450 per year.

Cllr Joe Hearnshaw, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People, said: “I’m very pleased that the government has announced that three Milton Keynes schools will receive the funding needed to unlock school-based nursery opportunities. Not only does this help to set up our next generation, but it opens the doors for families to access childcare opportunities.”

He added: “Labour is delivering on its promise to help parents into work and further our early years support locally, and nationally.”

Chris Curtis, MP for Milton Keynes North, said: "It’s fantastic to see St Mary and St Giles Church of England School and Wyvern School receiving funding as part of Labour’s plan to expand school-based nurseries.

“I speak to families across our community all the time, and I know how important it is to have access to high-quality, affordable early education close to home.

This investment is real proof that Labour’s Plan for Change is making a difference, helping parents, supporting children, and ensuring they get the best possible start.”

Emily Darlington, MP for Milton Keynes Central, said: “Every parent should be able to count on high-quality childcare in their community, available when they need it - it makes them better mums and dads.

I’m pleased to see that Holmwood School in Great Holm will benefit from the new school-based nursery funding delivered by this Government. Alongside our breakfast clubs and additional hours of funded childcare, Labour is making the early years count - it’s what we owe to the next generation.”

The move marks the first step in delivering the 3,000 school-based nurseries Labour pledged in its election manifesto, offering parents more choice and giving every child the best possible start in life.