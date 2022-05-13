Volunteers desperately needed to help Milton Keynes Scout Group with 1,800 children on waiting list

Currently more than 1,200 children and young people aged four to 17 are involved in Scouts in Milton Keynes. However, there are 1,800 children and young people on the waiting list to join.

Nigel Taylor, lead volunteer said: “Scouts is growing and we are searching for more volunteers. Milton Keynes is by far the biggest District in the county and has more groups, more young people, more volunteers, and more people on the waiting list.

"The figures for Milton Keynes are that the rise for children and young people was nearly 6%. The biggest percentage increase was in the Scouts section (boys and girls aged 10 to 14) which rose by over 14%. Great Linford, Loughton, Newton Longville and Olney Groups all showed significant growth in numbers and percentages.

Milton Keynes Scout Group is appealing for volunteers

"We are therefore looking for volunteers to give more children and young people opportunities to get involved with Scouts.”

Across Buckinghamshire the number of children on the waiting list is nearly 3,800.

James Palin, Lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said: “Since the restrictions were lifted, we have been inundated with requests for children to join. During lockdown many children were unable to participate in activities.

"We were able to meet during the pandemic although many of these meetings were virtual. However, our brilliant volunteers were able to come up with some innovative ways of keeping the children entertained. These included virtual camps, reptiles via zoom, lego building, again via zoom along with lots of games and scavenger hunts in people’s own houses. We have also been able to do walks in the woods, bike riding, athlete badge, local knowledge, pioneering, water rockets and lots of other activities.

He added: “We provide a wide range of activities for children and young people and from these activities they will learn lots of skills that will help them throughout their lives. We know that many of our younger volunteers have used their experience of being in Scouts to help them get into university, get apprenticeships, and job interviews.

“Whatever time you can give us, we will find a role for you.”