Young campaigner visits Milton Keynes mayor to mark World Hijab Day

Milton Keynes mayor Councillor Mohammed Khan was presented with a poster to mark World Hijab Day by nine-year-old campaigner Maryam Jazeem

Milton Keynes mayor Councillor Mohammed Khan helped mark World Hijab Day by hosting a visit from nine-year-old campaigner Maryam Jazeem.

Thousands of women around the world, of all religions and backgrounds, observed the 10th annual World Hijab Day (WHD) on February 1, with the theme, 'Hijab is our Crown, Not a Crime'.

Maryam Jazeem, is a multi award-winning Quran reciter, public speaker and Kidpreneur from Milton Keynes. She has been wearing a hijab since the age of three, and has actively worked as a WHD campaigner over the last five years.

Maryam, who is home schooled, was delighted to meet the mayor. She presented him with the official WHD poster during a special meeting organised by the Mayor to acknowledge her National Level Achievements in Quranic competitions representing Milton Keynes.

Maryam said: "Hijab is beautiful. I love to wear it from my young age. It gives modesty and confidence. I am getting rewarded in the eyes of Allah and I am protected. Wear it and feel the pride and protection."