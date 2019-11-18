First ever Big Brother winner is coming to Milton Keynes on Tuesday

Craig Phillips, the first ever winner of reality series Big Brother, will be making a guest appearance in Milton Keynes tomorrow (Tuesday).

DIY and building expert Craig, will be joined by the Silverline Tools team to show Homebase customers how to construct a wooden child’s toy box on wheels.

Craig Phillips

Craig will also be answering questions from shoppers about any DIY jobs that have.

A trained bricklayer, he shot to fame after winning the first-ever series of Big Brother in 2001.

He later joined the team of 60 Minute Makeover for ITVV and appeared in 80 episodes.

Craig and team will be in store from 10am until 4pm at Milton Keynes Homebase in Routeco Retail Park.

He said: “I am passionate about DIY but I also understand the concerns some people may have around undertaking a home project, no matter how big or small. But with the right expert advice from a DIY retailer like Homebase, and having the right tools at your fingertips, DIY does not have to be daunting and instead can feel like a great achievement once completed.”

Visitors will receive a free goodie bag containing a hat, lanyard, bottle opener and sticker. when they visit Craig and the Silvertools Team.