Flowering cabinets popping up in central reservations in Milton Keynes

Central reservations and filing cabinets are not the most exciting things to look at, but Bob Stones has decided to combine the two.

These redundant filing cabinets were given a new lease of life by Bob Stones, Project Manager at MyMiltonKeynes. He had the idea of turning them into flowering pieces of street art – sanding them down, giving them a lick of paint and planting the drawers with over 100 summer flowers, to bring a little bit of quirky colour to the central reservations of central Milton Keynes.

Flowering cabinets

And it’s not stopping there - the team have other plans afoot to inject colour into the city centre at the other end of Midsummer Boulevard – if your business has some filing cabinets looking for a new lease of life, get in touch with the team and why not make a donation and bring come colour to the outside of your building.