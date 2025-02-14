During the half term holidays, families will be looking for things to do with the kids.

One thing that will keep your children entertained while also being fed, is to visit a restaurant together.

Restaurants, fast food chains and supermarkets across the country are offering food deals for families this half term, many of which are offering a Kids Eat Free deal.

Here are 10 of the best restaurant deals for families this half term.

1 . Bella Italia Bella Italia is offering a Kids Eat for £1 deal which runs from Sunday to Wednesday until 6pm. Kids can eat for free all day on Thursdays. For more information, please visit Bella Italia's website.

2 . Burger King Fast food chain Burger King is offering a Kids Eat Free deal from Friday February 14 to February 21. As part of the deal, children can get a free King Jr meal when accompanied by an adult who must buy a full price meal. For more information, head to Burger King's website.

3 . Beefeater Beefeater restaurants across the country are offering kids meals that start from £5.99. The deal includes a starter and a main course and includes favourites such as chicken, burgers, pizzas and more. Find out more at Beefeater's website.

4 . Hungry Horse At Hungry Horse, kids can eat for £1 on Mondays. The deal includes food such as sausages, pasta, chicken nuggets and burgers. It also includes vegetarian and vegan options. To redeem the offer an adult must purchase a full price meal. Please visit Hungry Horse for more information.