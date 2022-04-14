This Friday (April 15) is Good Friday, traditionally a day to eat fish.

10 of the best places in Milton Keynes to get your fish and chips this Good Friday

This Friday (April 15) is traditionally a day to eat fish

By The Newsroom
Thursday, 14th April 2022, 12:43 pm

Traditionally Good Friday is a day to eat fish, so naturally for Brits fish and chips is the dish of choice on this day.

This custom originated from the Christian belief that Jesus was killed on Good Friday, sacrificing his flesh for our sins.

For centuries, Christians have stayed away from eating meat on Good Friday, and this was a rule laid out by the Vatican.

Many people, religious or not, choose to eat fish as opposed to meat on this day. As fish are cold-blooded, their meat is thought to be different to the meat of warm-blooded animals.

So get your salt and vinegar ready. Here are 10 of the best places to get fish and chips in Milton Keynes this Friday (April 15) – according to Tripadvisor.

1. The Cock Inn

16 High Street, North Crawley

Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales

2. The Cross Keys

34 Newport Road Woolstone

Photo: Tripadvisor

Photo Sales

3. The Plough

Simpson Road Simpson Village

Photo: tripadvisor

Photo Sales

4. The Chester Arms

Newport Rd, Chicheley, Milton Keynes

Photo: tripadvisor

Photo Sales
Milton KeynesJesusTripAdvisor
Next Page
Page 1 of 3