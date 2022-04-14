10 of the best places in Milton Keynes to get your fish and chips this Good Friday

Traditionally Good Friday is a day to eat fish, so naturally for Brits fish and chips is the dish of choice on this day.

This custom originated from the Christian belief that Jesus was killed on Good Friday, sacrificing his flesh for our sins.

For centuries, Christians have stayed away from eating meat on Good Friday, and this was a rule laid out by the Vatican.

Many people, religious or not, choose to eat fish as opposed to meat on this day. As fish are cold-blooded, their meat is thought to be different to the meat of warm-blooded animals.

So get your salt and vinegar ready. Here are 10 of the best places to get fish and chips in Milton Keynes this Friday (April 15) – according to Tripadvisor.

1. The Cock Inn 16 High Street, North Crawley

2. The Cross Keys 34 Newport Road Woolstone

3. The Plough Simpson Road Simpson Village

4. The Chester Arms Newport Rd, Chicheley, Milton Keynes