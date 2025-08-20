12 of the best truly vegan-friendly restaurants to try in Milton Keynes

More and more people are choosing to adopt a plant-based lifestyle in the UK, with 2.5 million people being reported as vegan last year.

Climate change, animal welfare and health benefits are some of the leading factors encouraging people to ditch animal products for good. While many others are dipping their toe in the waters and opting for plant-based substitutes like oat milk and soya mince.

As the number of vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians continues to grow, it’s no surprise that restaurants are increasing their meat-free choices to satisfy the demand.

That being said, it can still be tricky to know which restaurants truly provide sufficient options, instead of highly basic dishes like salads, falafel wraps and chips (we all love falafel but there’s only so much we can take).

Scroll through our gallery for our pick of 12 truly vegan-friendly places to try in and around MK.

1 . Veggie World, 150-154 Queensway, Bletchley, Milton Keynes A casual Chinese cafe serving colourful and protein-rich plant-based dishes. The restaurant is rated five stars on Google Reviews, with customers referencing its huge vegan range, tasty food and friendly staff that ‘make you feel at home’. This eatery is definitely a must for vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians alike. The establishment also doubles as an online wholesale trade store, so customers can buy their delicious ingredients online and cook it themselves. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo Sales

2 . Crispy Dosa, 12/13, Lloyds court, Silbury Blvd, Milton Keynes MK9 3EH This fully vegetarian Indian chain offers a delicious selection of vegan options at a reasonable price. The menu is clearly labelled to show what is vegan and other dietary requirements. The restaurant specialises in flavoursome Indian cuisine, passed down through generations. Be sure to try one of their crispy dosas that are soft in the middle and come with a selection of condiments and sauces. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo Sales

3 . The Camphill Cafe, Japonica Ln, Milton Keynes MK15 9JY This vegetarian café offers delicious vegan soups, toasties, salads, cakes and grazing platters as well as teas, coffees, beers and wines. Plus, money spent here goes towards a good cause, as the café is run by a charity that provides work opportunities for adults with learning disabilities. Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo: Google Maps Street View Photo Sales