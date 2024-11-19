Indian food is one of the most beloved global cuisines, with a thriving curry industry here in the UK.
In Milton Keynes, there are many incredible Indian restaurants to visit, from fine dining to a casual setting.
We analysed TripAdvisor reviews to determine the highest-rated Indian restaurants in the area.
Here is our list of 13 of the finest Indian restaurants in Milton Keynes.
1. Patley Indian Restaurant, Newport Pagnell
Patley Indian Restaurant in Newport Pagnell has a 5* rating from 196 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “A dining experience that ticked all the boxes. Great service, delicious food with a beautiful atmosphere and restaurant setting. Will be taking family and friends there next time. Possibly for Christmas get together. Thank you Sam and Raquib for taking such good care of us.” | Google-Patley Indian Restaurant
2. Dinajpur, Bletchley
Dinajpur in Bletchley has a 4.5* rating from 439 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Impromptu visit to this Indian restaurant! Not disappointed - fab food with amazing and attentive service! Well recommended!” | Google-Hamid Kajehpour
3. Namji Wolverton, Wolverton
Namji Wolverton in Wolverton has a 5* rating from 465 reviews. A TripAdvisor said: “Absolutely amazing food, prepared with personalised spice preferences and lovely service too with a heartwarming menu - and the team is very flexible to adapt the food for allergies! Great atmosphere.” | Google-Namji Wolverton
4. Bollywood Junction, Milton Keynes
Bollywood Junction in Milton Keynes has 4.5* rating from 1,019 reviews. A TripAdvisor said: “The food was excellent, with great quality and taste. Additionally, the front-of-house team member, Ajay, who was attending to us, was incredibly friendly and attentive. His service made our experience even better. Highly recommend this place!” | Google-Katan
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.