1 . Patley Indian Restaurant, Newport Pagnell

Patley Indian Restaurant in Newport Pagnell has a 5* rating from 196 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “A dining experience that ticked all the boxes. Great service, delicious food with a beautiful atmosphere and restaurant setting. Will be taking family and friends there next time. Possibly for Christmas get together. Thank you Sam and Raquib for taking such good care of us.” | Google-Patley Indian Restaurant