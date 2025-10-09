There are of course hundeds of excellent placess to eat across the county but, according to the AA, these restaurants are the best of the best and have earned themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.
The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.
Here are x restaurants around Bucks which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.
1. The Stag at Mentmore, 37 The Grn, Mentmore : The Stag at Mentmore, 37 The Grn, Mentmore
"Rebooted village pub with assured cooking." - 2 AA Rosettes Photo: Google
2. Paris House Restaurant, Woburn Park, Woburn MK17 :
"Skilfully cooked food in a beguiling setting." - 3 AA Rosettes Photo: Google
3. Murrays - Whittlebury Hall, Towcester
"Plush hotel dining near the home of motor racing." - 3 AA Rosettes Photo: Murrays
4. The Oakley Arms - Oakley Arms, 98-104 High St, Harrold, Bedford
"Enjoyable modern food in a picture postcard setting." - 2 AA Rosettes Photo: The Oakley Arms