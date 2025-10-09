The Paris House Restaurant, in Woburn Park offers "skilfully cooked food in a beguiling setting.", according to one AA inspector. It is one of a number of fine restrautants close to Milton Keynes which have AA Rosettes.placeholder image
15 AA Rosette restaurants within an hours drive of Milton Keynes that are the perfect place to celebrate an extra special family occasion in

Stephen Thirkill
Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 9th Oct 2025, 09:17 BST
These restaurants around Buckinghamshire have been given the AA’s stamp of approval.

There are of course hundeds of excellent placess to eat across the county but, according to the AA, these restaurants are the best of the best and have earned themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are x restaurants around Bucks which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

"Rebooted village pub with assured cooking." - 2 AA Rosettes

The Stag at Mentmore, 37 The Grn, Mentmore

"Rebooted village pub with assured cooking." - 2 AA Rosettes

"Skilfully cooked food in a beguiling setting." - 3 AA Rosettes

Paris House Restaurant, Woburn Park, Woburn MK17

"Skilfully cooked food in a beguiling setting." - 3 AA Rosettes

"Plush hotel dining near the home of motor racing." - 3 AA Rosettes

Murrays - Whittlebury Hall, Towcester

"Plush hotel dining near the home of motor racing." - 3 AA Rosettes

"Enjoyable modern food in a picture postcard setting." - 2 AA Rosettes

The Oakley Arms - Oakley Arms, 98-104 High St, Harrold, Bedford

"Enjoyable modern food in a picture postcard setting." - 2 AA Rosettes

