And after a busy day outdoors there’s nothing better than enjoying a refreshing pint in some nice surroundings.
It’s something Milton Keynes is blessed with, with these pubs said to have some of the best beer gardens across the area.
These venues were recommended for their beer gardens, according to Google reviews. Take a look and see if your favourite watering hole has made the list.
All data was taken from Google and the pubs are not ranked in any order.
1. The Old Red Lion, Great Brickhill
"Friendly staff and lovely shaded beer garden and dog friendly. Perfect for a summer lunch with family and friends." - Rated: 4.6 (468 reviews) Photo: The Old Red Lion
2. The Barley Mow, Cosgrove
"Lovely pint in the garden after a nice walk along the canal and river." -Rated: 4.5 (925 reviews) Photo: Google
3. The Cross Keys, Woolstone
16th-century thatched pub with outside tables, offering unfussy Modern European menus and real ale. Rated: 4.7 (1,900 reviews) Photo: The Cross Keys
4. Ye Olde Swan, Newport Rd
"Nice and cozy pub with terrific beer garden Service and food was quite good" - Rated: 4.4 (2k reviews) Photo: Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.