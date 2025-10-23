The champagne is priced at just £22.99 🍾

Global Champagne Day is an international celebration of the delicious bubbly beverage, held annually in October.

To mark the occasion as a champagne lover myself, I decided to try Aldi’s award-winning Veuve Monsigny Premier Cru Champagne to see if it was worth the hype.

Priced at £22.99, the champagne famously beat big names in the champagne world, earning a Best Buy title in Which? Best Champagne for Christmas in 2024, and was also awarded Best Champagne by Good Housekeeping.

I try Aldi’s award-winning champagne in celebration of Global Champagne Day | Adobe Stock / Holly Allton

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: “Shoppers want exceptional quality without the luxury price tag. Our Veuve Monsigny Premier Cru offers exactly that, and its return couldn’t be better timed for Global Champagne Day.”

Aldi kindly sent me a bottle of the Veuve Monsigny Premier Cru Champagne to taste test for Global Champagne Day, and here is what I thought.

Well, I’m happy to say that I absolutely loved it!

As someone who has sipped on expensive champagne, I was a little bit sceptical about how Aldi’s would compare to those brands, but it really impressed me.

Despite its affordability, Aldi’s Veuve Monsigny Premier Cru Champagne tastes very expensive, has a perfect balance between being dry and sweet, and most of all is absolutely delicious.

The label suggests flavours of red berries and pastry, and while I didn’t notice any hints of pastry, I definitely tasted red berry notes.

Overall, Aldi has once again proven it knows what it is doing when it comes to alcohol launches.

A massive thumbs up for me, and for that price and taste, I will certainly be purchasing time and time again!

Aldi has a whole champagne collection, which includes new additions such as the Nicolas De Montbart Champagne (£13.99 for 75cl), as well as its non-alcoholic option Zerozecco (£2.99 for 75cl).

