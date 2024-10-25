Amazing new pub in Milton Keynes
Since opening in December 2023 Aiden Smith, the 25 year old landlord and his business partner Owen Tottey have developed the business in to a thriving public house.
They have redeveloped a new darts room, where the darts team play every Monday, they host regular silent discos, kids at The Disco for toddlers on a Sunday, Bring your own Cheese night and book club.
They also ran a very successful beer festival over the summer featuring 18 ales, which I'm sure will become an annual event.
As a Freehold they have the ability to serve whatever drinks they like and they have chosen to support other local businesses being the only pub in Milton Keynes with a permanent beer tap serving Grid Beer Project at £3.80 a pint, an amazing local micro brewery based in Hanslope.
They also serve a great pork pie platter from the Monty Pie Man based in Buckingham.
This is an absolute gem of a pub serving amazingly cheap drinks with a really friendly atmosphere. It's a must visit for a great night out.
The Chequers, 48 Watling Street, Fenny Stratford MK2 2BY.