Amazing new pub in Milton Keynes

The Chequers public house reopened in Fenny Stratford, Milton Keynes 1 year ago and has gone from strength to strength. They serve all pints at £3.95 or cheaper and are a great community hub.

Since opening in December 2023 Aiden Smith, the 25 year old landlord and his business partner Owen Tottey have developed the business in to a thriving public house.

They have redeveloped a new darts room, where the darts team play every Monday, they host regular silent discos, kids at The Disco for toddlers on a Sunday, Bring your own Cheese night and book club.

They also ran a very successful beer festival over the summer featuring 18 ales, which I'm sure will become an annual event.

New darts room

As a Freehold they have the ability to serve whatever drinks they like and they have chosen to support other local businesses being the only pub in Milton Keynes with a permanent beer tap serving Grid Beer Project at £3.80 a pint, an amazing local micro brewery based in Hanslope.

The stock local Rum from Landlocked based in Fenny Stratford and local Gin from Wolverton.

They also serve a great pork pie platter from the Monty Pie Man based in Buckingham.

This is an absolute gem of a pub serving amazingly cheap drinks with a really friendly atmosphere. It's a must visit for a great night out.

The Chequers, 48 Watling Street, Fenny Stratford MK2 2BY.