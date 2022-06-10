Annual Milton Keynes Peace Festival returns after absence of nearly 30 years

The festival, organised by Milton Keynes Peace & Justice Network, will be held on Saturday, June 18, at Fred Roche Gardens (behind the Church of Christ the Cornerstone) in Central Milton Keynes. Admission is free.

The event will be held from midday-8pm with music, poetry, stalls and speakers from local and national campaign groups, food stalls and a yoga workshop.

Lead speaker is Chris Rose, director of international human rights organisation The Amos Trust(2). Artistes will include Mobius Loop, The International Lovers and local talents Jasmine Burns, Mitchell Taylor and Yaw Asiyama.

The festival will be held behind the Church of Christ the Cornerstone in CMK

Kevin Vickers, chair of MK Peace & Justice Network said: Milton Keynes has always been active in the cause of peace, with the Buddhist temple and membership of global network Mayors for Peace).

"Yet we have arms companies, major military installations and nuclear targets on our doorstep. At a time of rising international tension and renewed war in Europe, many are keen to explore alternatives to militarism, oppression and violence – while also having a great day out.”

> Fred Roche Gardens lie in the heart of the city centre, behind Christ the Cornerstone church and The Guildhall, and overlooked by offices on Silbury and Midsummer Boulevards.