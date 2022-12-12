Asian inspired restaurant itsu to open at Milton Keynes shopping centre

The Asian-inspired restaurant brand itsu is opening a new branch at centre:mk on Wednesday. The healthy haven of fast, nutritious food will offer residents and businesses alike, a delicious range of hot and cold dishes to takeaway, dine in with their friends or be delivered to offices as a fresh meal option.

A spokesman said: “We’re looking forward to opening our first branch in Buckinghamshire while creating new career opportunities in the lead up to Christmas.

"Our new location near John Lewis will be the perfect stop-off for those looking for a nutritious and affordable meal to keep them feeling healthy and happy throughout the festive shopping period.”

The Asian restaurant brand itsu opens at centre:mk at 11am on Wednesday

itsu’s ‘steamed not fried’ philosophy, offers a menu of hot noodle and rice bowls, fresh sushi and salads as well as their signature steamed gyoza and bao buns.

The majority of dishes are under 500 good calories, wholegrain, rich in omega 3 and cost less than £7.50. Expect to see itsu classics as well as its

newest Christmas special dish, ‘triple chicken teriyaki’, packed with vitamins, fibre and nutrients.

Alongside kombucha and green tea custmers will find refill water flasks sold at a discounted price, with a percentage of sales going to the Blue Marine Foundation.

State-of-the art digital ordering screens have been designed for lightning-fast service, customisation of hot dishes and instant access to nutritional & allergen information. Customers can dine-in on bespoke elm wood tables, surrounded by fresh orchids. All dishes are available for dine-in, takeaway and delivery.

itsu have taken inspiration from the Apple Genius Bar, introducing their new itsu senseis who will be waiting

front of house to greet customers and answer any questions.

Students and NHS workers can claim 15% off their bill anytime and everyone is welcome to the half-price sale of sushi and salads 30 minutes before closing. This helps eliminate food waste.

