A local restaurant and bar owner has revealed what makes his venue stand out from the rest after being nominated in the Master Chef Promotions Awards.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Milton Keynes Citizen, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prestigious award celebrates excellence in hospitality businesses across the country. It recently released an exclusive list of nominees which included the Milton Keynes based authentic Indian restaurant, Maaya. The local establishment was nominated in the category Restaurant of the Year South Region.

Managing Director and joint owner Mo Abdul said: “I feel honoured and grateful for this wonderful achievement. Our love, passion, and dedication that we put in to make Maaya the best restaurant is what makes us stand out.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list of nominees consist of three finalists for each of the 22 categories. Categories include rounds for different regions and hospitality types such as Vegetarian and Fine Dining. The list will be whittled down to one winner of each category which will be revealed at a glitzy gala ceremony later this month.

The shortlist for the Master Chef Promotions Business Hospitality & Excellence Awards 2025 was revealed at an event in Coventry on Monday. Photo: Master Chef Promotions

Maaya is no stranger to awards, having won 16 of them over the years, including Best Indian Restaurant in Milton Keynes. The establishment promises to provide an elegant dining experience and its dishes are crafted with over 30 years of culinary experience.

The restaurant hosts a selection of vegan and vegetarian options and caters to different dietary requirements. Its website states that it has ‘one of the largest vegan selections in the area’.

Mo added: “We have the best choices and options for vegans and vegetarians in our menu. Some of our chefs are vegetarian themselves and they take great pride in preparing them for our guests.”