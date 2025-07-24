A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain’s most popular and traditional dishes, which is still loved by many across the UK to this day.
In Milton Keynes there are plenty of different takeaways, pubs and restaurants serving up a delicious plate of fish and chips, as well as other chip based meals.
Here are 10 of the most popular spots for fish and chips in Milton Keynes, according to diners on Tripadvisor.
1. The Ship Ashore, Willen
The Ship Ashore in Willen has a 3.9* rating from 525 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely love Ship Ashore! Sam is always incredible. The fish and chips is awesome and the bartenders are amazing!” | Google Maps
2. Furzton Lake, Furzton
Furzton Lake in Furzton has a 3.4* rating from 1,288 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Used the app to order, really impressed with how quickly they responded and the friendliness of staff. Great prices of food, lots of deals, and good quality also. Fish and chips were fabulous!” | Tripadvisor-Furzton Lake
3. The Giffard Park, Giffard Park
The Giffard Park in Giffard Park has 3.6* rating from 414 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing food for the value, highly recommend fish and chips. The vibe in the pub is very good . The garden is excellent for kids and a TV outside to watch sports.” | Tripadvisor-The Giffard Park
4. The Galleon, Wolverton
The Galleon in Wolverton has a 3.9* rating from 448 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The staff were exceptional. Really couldn't have done more for us and made us feel so welcome. A big thank you and look forward to coming back again soon.” | Tripadvisor-The Galleon
