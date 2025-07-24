10 of the best places to visit for fish and chips in Milton Keynes - and what Tripadvisor reviewers said

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 24th Jul 2025, 13:01 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 13:05 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

From chippies to pubs, these are the top-rated spots for fish and chips 🐟

A meal of fish and chips is one of Britain’s most popular and traditional dishes, which is still loved by many across the UK to this day.

In Milton Keynes there are plenty of different takeaways, pubs and restaurants serving up a delicious plate of fish and chips, as well as other chip based meals.

Here are 10 of the most popular spots for fish and chips in Milton Keynes, according to diners on Tripadvisor.

Join our NationalWorld Today newsletter - morning headlines in your email.

The Ship Ashore in Willen has a 3.9* rating from 525 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely love Ship Ashore! Sam is always incredible. The fish and chips is awesome and the bartenders are amazing!”

1. The Ship Ashore, Willen

The Ship Ashore in Willen has a 3.9* rating from 525 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Absolutely love Ship Ashore! Sam is always incredible. The fish and chips is awesome and the bartenders are amazing!” | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Furzton Lake in Furzton has a 3.4* rating from 1,288 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Used the app to order, really impressed with how quickly they responded and the friendliness of staff. Great prices of food, lots of deals, and good quality also. Fish and chips were fabulous!”

2. Furzton Lake, Furzton

Furzton Lake in Furzton has a 3.4* rating from 1,288 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Used the app to order, really impressed with how quickly they responded and the friendliness of staff. Great prices of food, lots of deals, and good quality also. Fish and chips were fabulous!” | Tripadvisor-Furzton Lake

Photo Sales
The Giffard Park in Giffard Park has 3.6* rating from 414 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing food for the value, highly recommend fish and chips. The vibe in the pub is very good . The garden is excellent for kids and a TV outside to watch sports.”

3. The Giffard Park, Giffard Park

The Giffard Park in Giffard Park has 3.6* rating from 414 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Amazing food for the value, highly recommend fish and chips. The vibe in the pub is very good . The garden is excellent for kids and a TV outside to watch sports.” | Tripadvisor-The Giffard Park

Photo Sales
The Galleon in Wolverton has a 3.9* rating from 448 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The staff were exceptional. Really couldn't have done more for us and made us feel so welcome. A big thank you and look forward to coming back again soon.”

4. The Galleon, Wolverton

The Galleon in Wolverton has a 3.9* rating from 448 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The staff were exceptional. Really couldn't have done more for us and made us feel so welcome. A big thank you and look forward to coming back again soon.” | Tripadvisor-The Galleon

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BoostAffiliatesMilton KeynesFish and chips
News you can trust since 1981
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice